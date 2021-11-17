Hailey Bieber Impresses Celebs In Cheeky Polka-Dot Bikini

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Hailey Bieber standing in boots and polka-dot bikini bottoms while on a beach has big-time impressed her celebrity friends. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber is fresh from an Instagram update showing off her killer swimwear body, although there was a slight wintry vibe as she stood in a cozy fall sweater while flaunting her rear.

Hailey was shouting out Superga in a stunning and windswept beach shot, one showing off her gorgeous smile - the model figure wasn't hidden, though.

Hailey Bieber Stuns In Polka-Dot Bikini

Scroll for the shot, one gaining over 1.3 million likes in under 24 hours. Hailey, married to hubby Justin since 2018 and sparking pregnancy rumors at this year's Met Gala, posed shot from behind and turning around at just the right moment as she smiled. All hair blowing in the ocean breeze and standing on sandy shores, the YSL face killed it while in blue-and-white, polka-dot bikini briefs, also donning a striped sweater and white boots.

Scroll for more photos after the snap.

Those Celebrity Likes

Taking to her caption, Hailey wrote: "@superga_official @supergausa #Superga #SupergaLovers."

Quickly topping comments was TikTok star Addison Rae, who wrote: "YOUR BODY IS BEAUTIFUL." Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, meanwhile, sent out a peach emoji and a heart-eye one, with Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin also dropping by to leave a like.

The post comes as Hailey makes headlines for fronting Victoria's Secret as the lingerie brand ups its revival game. Hailey had posed in undies six days ago to shout out the brand, with husband Justin leaving heart emoji.

On Marrying Justin Bieber At 21

2018 marked Canadian pop icon Justin announcing he has a "wife" after the two tied the knot in a low-key courthouse wedding. Nobody was expecting it, and Hailey has since opened up, telling Elle:

“We’d have conversations when we were younger, [and] we always knew if we ever do get back together, it will be with the intention of getting married." She added:

"We used to say that to each other and talk about that. I don’t think it was that surprising for us. I don’t know if I ever thought it would be that soon. I didn’t think I’d be getting married at 21."

Babies...?

The model continued: "I always used to think in my head, ‘Oh, if Justin and I ever get back together, we’ll be a little bit older and it’ll be later in life,’ and God was like, ‘Yeah, that’s really funny because here’s you at 21.’”

Hailey has, this fall, made headlines for shooting down Justin's plea to "squish out a nugget" - while he seemed keen to start a family in the next year, Hailey didn't seem too sure. Here's her Insta for the latest.

