Hailey Bieber Impresses Celebs In Cheeky Polka-Dot Bikini

2018 marked Canadian pop icon Justin announcing he has a "wife" after the two tied the knot in a low-key courthouse wedding. Nobody was expecting it, and Hailey has since opened up, telling Elle:

“We’d have conversations when we were younger, [and] we always knew if we ever do get back together, it will be with the intention of getting married." She added:

"We used to say that to each other and talk about that. I don’t think it was that surprising for us. I don’t know if I ever thought it would be that soon. I didn’t think I’d be getting married at 21."