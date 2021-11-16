Johnny Depp Could Lose Jack Sparrow Role for Future 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Films

Johnny Depp's ongoing drama with ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse following a brief but troubled marriage years ago, could cost him his role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Following the first five films of the fantasy series, including Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, fans are wondering what season six will hold for Depp.