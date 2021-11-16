NBA Rumors: Disappointing Update On Zion Williamson's Injury & Return To Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans took a huge blow in the 2021 NBA offseason when the face of the franchise, Zion Williamson, went down with an injury. Prior to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the former No. 1 pick suffered a broken foot that prevented him from participating in the Pelicans' training camp and in the preseason.

When they first announced his injury, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, expressed strong optimism that Williamson would be 100 percent recovered before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.