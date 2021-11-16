Survivor Series 2021: Go Home Show Updates

With the go-home edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and the go-home edition of SmackDown approaching, we are only days away from one of the big four pay-per-views, Survivor Series. This year‘s edition of the event will take place once again from Brooklyn New York at the Barclays Center. This will be the 34th annual Survivor Series event under the WWE banner. It will take place on Sunday, November 21, and to be fair the card has had a pretty lackluster build this far. Only a handful of matches have been announced and we are 5 days away from the event.