Survivor Series 2021: Go Home Show Updates

With the go-home edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and the go-home edition of SmackDown approaching, we are only days away from one of the big four pay-per-views, Survivor Series. This year‘s edition of the event will take place once again from Brooklyn New York at the Barclays Center. This will be the 34th annual Survivor Series event under the WWE banner. It will take place on Sunday, November 21, and to be fair the card has had a pretty lackluster build this far. Only a handful of matches have been announced and we are 5 days away from the event.

Team Changes

There have already been a few changes made to the 2021 Survivor Series teams for the five versus five elimination match between Raw and SmackDown. On the men’s side of the match, Dominick and Rey Mysterio both lost a match to Bobby Lashley and were replaced on the team by Lashley and Austin Theory on Team Raw. As for team SmackDown Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy battled it out and the loser would be removed in the end Hardy beat Zayn and Zane lost his spot on the team but his replacement has yet to be announced. On the woman’s side, Aiyah was removed from team Smackdown; her replacement is yet to be announced as well.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The rumored real-life heat between Becky Lynch and Charlotte flair is apparently going to be used in their storyline leading up to their Survivor Series match. The issues allegedly started during the belt exchange segment a few weeks ago on television where Charlotte was unhappy with Becky Lynch’s title belt as she felt it made her look weak. The biggest rumors surrounding the badge that they’ll be a screw job type finish to the end of this one much like Bret Hart versus Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series back in the late 1990s that really kicked off the attitude era in most people’s minds.

Matches Rumored To Be Added

As of right now Survivor Series 2021 is still a pretty thin card and will certainly need some extra matches to fill it out.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damien Priest was just officially announced tonight on Monday Night Raw. Nakamura is the Intercontinental champion and Priest is the United States champion.

Beyond Nakamura vs. Priest, there is still one more match that could be added, however, the competitors in that match have not been announced.

Match Predictions

Roman Reigns is likely to come out on top against Big E. The USOs should defeat RKBRO, and Becky is favored to win the match vs. Charlotte. As far as the elimination matches go, expect to see Raw win the men’s match and Smackdown win the women's match. Damien Priest and Knock Amora look to be the best match on the card, with Priest likely to come out with the win.

Overall, though, it’s a pretty weak card as compared to previous Survivor Series cards.

