NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Get Three Players & Draft Pick For Kristaps Porzingis

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, there are growing speculations that the Mavericks would use Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around Luka Doncic.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Porzingis is expected to receive strong interest from title contenders that need a frontcourt boost and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.