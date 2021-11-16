NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Russell Westbrook For Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Kevin Knox II

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers are yet to make Westbrook officially available on the trading block but with his struggle to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, some people believe that they are better off moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Since the 2021-22 NBA season started, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Westbrook from the Lakers.