NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Russell Westbrook For Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Kevin Knox II

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers are yet to make Westbrook officially available on the trading block but with his struggle to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, some people believe that they are better off moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Since the 2021-22 NBA season started, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Westbrook from the Lakers.

Westbrook-To-Knicks Trade

One of the potential suitors of Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Knicks would be able to acquire Westbrook from the Lakers this season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, and Kevin Knox II to the Lakers in exchange for Westbrook. If the trade becomes a reality, Teape believes it would help the Knicks and the Lakers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Knicks Gain A Star

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Knicks if they still haven't given up on their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. Westbrook may be currently struggling with the Lakers, but he remains an All-Star caliber player in the league.

In Westbrook, the Knicks would be getting a former MVP and a nine-time NBA All-Star with plenty of playoff experience. Westbrook's potential arrival in New York could further improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 6 in the league, scoring 108.3 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Elevating Knicks' Status

Though it would only cost them three role players, trading for Westbrook would still be a risky move for the Knicks. Being a ball-dominant player, adding him to the Knicks' core could possibly do harm more than good to their team. However, if he could mesh well with Kemba Walker, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, it would undeniably make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

The successful acquisition of Westbrook may not make the Knicks an instant title contender, but it could boost their chances of making a deep playoff run this season.

Will LA Make the Trade?

Meanwhile, the Lakers are likely to consider such a trade if they think that Westbrook is not the third star that would help James and Davis reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Lakers may not be getting another All-Star caliber player in return, but they would be receiving two reliable veterans in Rose and Fournier and young and promising talent in Knox II.

The Lakers may consider using Rose as their new starting point guard, while Fournier could be utilized to improve the floor-spacing around James and Davis.

