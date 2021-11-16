January Jones Honors Santa In Plunging Red Swimsuit

January Jones is swinging a hip while in a plunging red swimsuit and repping Santa Claus - even if there's a heatwave going on. The 43-year-old Mad Men actress, known for her legendary bikini action on Instagram, was back in her bathing suit over the weekend, posting a skimpy shot and flaunting her assets while also eyeing up the holiday season.

January, who quickly had fans making Santa jokes, stunned while in her low-cut one-piece, and she even impressed her celebrity friends. Check it out below.

It's Always Swimsuit Season

Scroll for the photo, an eye-popping one shared on Saturday. January, last year making headlines for a "desperate" bikini storm, clearly hasn't been deterred by the drama she's since made a joke out of.

Posing outdoors and by a lounger-wrapped pool and grass, the blonde highlighted her bombshell curves while rocking a v-neck and very deep-cut swimsuit, showing off her toned legs, tiny waist, and famous curves. Smiling with slightly messy hair, Jones also sported dark shades, placing one hand to her head.

See The Photo Below

January threw in an emoji to name-drop Santa, but it worked just as well - "Still gonna rep [Santa] in this heat," the mom of one wrote. Over 64,000 likes have been left, including one from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and fellow bikini lover, Lisa Rinna.

"Good rep" came in from Elizabeth Stewart. "Baywatch?" another fan asked, with a third joking that they'd take some "coal." Others, however, went for the figure - "Damn you look great," one user wrote. More after the snap.

'Desperate' Bikini Storm

In 2020, January made headlines for sharing what appeared to be a threatening letter involving The National Enquirer, one warning her about those bikini posts.

"The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts," it read, adding:

“Sources claim her content smacks of a ‘desperate cry for attention’ and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before the pandemic took hold."

Her Clap-Back

January, who happily posted both the letter and then wound up in the news for her response, fired back: “Sh-t. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends," she wrote. It's since become a bit of inside joke on the star's Instagram - every time she posts a bikini shot, someone will bring up the "desperate" saga.

January is followed by 1.1 million on the platform. Celebrities following her include singer Jessica Simpson and actress Selma Blair.

