Khloe Kardashian is channeling her inner Barbie, and proving it doesn't have to be pink. The reality star and Good American founder has doubled down on her high ponytail action in a series of Instagram photos showing her signature glam edge, with her sexy and strapless black dress also affording major Breakfast at Tiffany vibes.

Posting over the weekend, Khloe stunned with '60s glam as she attended Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding in Bel-Air. Check out the jaw-dropping look below.