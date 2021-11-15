Johnny Depp's Music Career: From Oasis & Aerosmith Features To The Hollywood Vampires

One of Hollywood's most versatile actors, Johnny Depp had a passion for music long before he became a movie star. Few people know that the famed artist actually dropped out of high school in the early 1980s to become a musician, with his first band, the Kids, opening up for the likes of Iggy Pop, the Ramones, the Pretenders, and the Talking Heads.

Although he ended up pursuing an acting career at the advice of his first wife, Lori Anne Allison, and her friend Nicholas Cage, Depp never gave up on music, playing in various groups and collaborating with some of the greatest rock stars of all time.

The 58-year-old Oscar-nominated actor, who is a guitar virtuoso, occasionally shares clips of himself strumming away for his 11.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

Scroll for the highlights of Depp's music career.