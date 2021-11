There have been multiple rumors going around the NFL as of late, and most of them imply that the Philadelphia Eagles still have doubts about Jalen Hurts.

The Sophomore out of Oklahoma is used to proving his doubters wrong since his days in college, and it seems like he may have heard all the noise in the past weeks.

That's why he had the best performance of his young career and lead his team to a huge win over the Denver Broncos.