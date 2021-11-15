Kristin Chenoweth Goes Full Barbie In Strapless Fairytale Dress

Kristin Chenoweth has been giving Paris Hilton a run for her money in the Barbie department. The movie star and Broadway actress, fresh from exciting engagement news, has been filling her Instagram with glam events she's been attending - alongside rubbing shoulders with celebrities including 25-year-old Dove Cameron, Kristin has been rocking the glammest looks around.

In September, the Wicked star shared shots of herself in a candy-pink and fairytale strapless gown, not a million miles off the one donned as a wedding dress tease by pop princess Britney Spears this month.