Kristin Chenoweth Goes Full Barbie In Strapless Fairytale Dress

Kristin Chenoweth has been giving Paris Hilton a run for her money in the Barbie department. The movie star and Broadway actress, fresh from exciting engagement news, has been filling her Instagram with glam events she's been attending - alongside rubbing shoulders with celebrities including 25-year-old Dove Cameron, Kristin has been rocking the glammest looks around.

In September, the Wicked star shared shots of herself in a candy-pink and fairytale strapless gown, not a million miles off the one donned as a wedding dress tease by pop princess Britney Spears this month.

Stuns In Pink Strapless Dress

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for photos. Kristin, 53, has made headlines this year for releasing a children's book - What Will I Do With My Love Today? is the star's second work, although talk is still dominated by the blonde's engagement to beau Josh Bryant, announced two weeks ago.

Marking her appearance at this year's Tony Awards, Chenoweth looked cute as a button in her half-back and tulle dress, one boasting multi-layered chest frills, a cinched waist, plus a traditional gown finish - oh, and it caught the approval of pop superstar Ariana Grande, too.

See The Dress Below

Kristin shared a total four shots. All highlighted her golden tan and toned arms, with the hair and makeup coordinating perfectly with the dress - Chenoweth rocked a matte and girly pink lip, warming blush highlighting her high cheekbones, plus her blonde hair styled into a semi up-do with curls and a wispy finish. Glittery and black strappy-heeled sandals offset the candy tones from her gown.

"It felt good to be back," a caption read, with Kristin adding: "Happy #TonyAwards y'all!" More after the gallery, where you can swipe.

'It's Official, Wrote A Children's Book!'

Shutterstock | 564025

Two days ago, and posing all smiles with her dog while rocking camo pants and holding up a copy of her children's book, Kristin updated her Instagram, telling fans:

"It’s official… I wrote a children’s book! 🐾 ‘What Will I Do with My Love Today?’ will be here on March 8th. @maine_diaz did the most incredible job illustrating and bringing this story to life!! 💞 Pre-order your copy at the link in my bio! #whatwillidowithmylovetoday @tommynelsonbooks." A "congratulations" even came in from reality star Tamra Judge.

Not Just About Herself

The Oklahoma Cultural Ambassador, this year snagging the title as she attended the Oklahoma Governor's Art Awards, has also been letting the spotlight shine on others. Shortly before promoting her own book, the Emmy winner alerted fans to media face Katie Couric's new work, sharing photo of herself holding the journalist's Going There, writing:

"My friend @katiecouric wrote an incredible book… which is now a #1 @nytimes best seller!! Congratulations 🥳 y’all gotta read it!! #goingthere."

For more from Kristin, give her Instagram a follow.

