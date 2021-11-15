Lady Gaga Impresses Donatella Versace In Braless Corset Dress

Lady Gaga might be starring in new movie House of Gucci, but yesterday the 35-year-old made it "House of Versace" in a sizzling and plunging red corset dress. The singer and actress has been making designer headlines virtually every day this month as she continues to promote the flick co-starring Mexican actress Salma Hayek, and last night's premiere brought quite the display as Gaga stunned all legs in a busty and braless dress.

Gaga didn't just impress the fans, though. Donatella Versace herself is sending the thumbs-up.