Lady Gaga Impresses Donatella Versace In Braless Corset Dress

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 2131613

Rebecca Cukier

Lady Gaga might be starring in new movie House of Gucci, but yesterday the 35-year-old made it "House of Versace" in a sizzling and plunging red corset dress. The singer and actress has been making designer headlines virtually every day this month as she continues to promote the flick co-starring Mexican actress Salma Hayek, and last night's premiere brought quite the display as Gaga stunned all legs in a busty and braless dress.

Gaga didn't just impress the fans, though. Donatella Versace herself is sending the thumbs-up.

Ditching Gucci For Versace

Shutterstock | 2131613

Scroll for the photos. The Haus Laboratories founder is currently in Europe's fashion capital of Milan for the city's House of Gucci premiere. Posting to Instagram on Saturday, the "Bad Romance" hit-maker shared posed shots showing her figure-hugging, satin, and strappy dress, one going traditional via its criss-cross corset accents and showing off some chest via a cupped finish.

Gaga highlighted her tiny waist and toned shoulders, also sporting her platinum blonde hair semi swept up, plus heavy and dramatic dark eye makeup.

See The Photos Below

The pop icon, donning her favorite platform heels as she matched her satin footwear to her gown, also included a low-key private jet snap - here, she was clearly en route and already in her dress, seen pouting with closed eyes and holding up a magazine. A confession in the caption stayed honest as Gaga gushed, writing:

"I cried all day doing press in Milan. I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie #HouseOfGucci. Coming Thanksgiving! Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace."

Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Scroll For The Gucci!

Shutterstock | 564025

The post has gained over 1.7 million likes, including one from TikTok star Addison Rae. "FABULOUS My Beautiful Gaga!" came in from legendary designer Donatella, who also wrote: "Love youuuu @ladygaga." Meanwhile, fans spotted the V vs G situation - "Wearing Versace to the House of Gucci premiere is a flex, ma'am," one user joked.

House of Gucci relates the story of Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga), who married into the Gucci fashion family in 1972. The movie has also been making headlines in the accent department.

Gaga Says Accent 'Sensationalized'

Speaking earlier this month, Gaga reflected on having worked for so many months on her Italian accent.

“If I’m being honest, I do feel that it’s been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long. I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much. It would have been harder for me to go in and out of character on set than to stay in it," she stated, per ET.

Read Next

Movies

Salma Hayek Dishes on Working With Lady Gaga on 'House of Gucci'

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Goes Full Barbie In Skimpy Gym Look

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Entertainment

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sunkissed Sunbathe

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.