Erika Jayne Criticized In Cheeky Swimsuit On A Balcony

Erika Jayne is being told to quit posing provocatively while in a thong denim swimsuit and high heels. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn't have fans on her side in a recent Instagram share, one seeing the 50-year-old flaunt her curves amid headlines she's making for saying she'll never re-marry ex Tom Girardi.

The Bravo star, who has been encouraging men to slide into her DMs on Instagram, definitely posted a photo encouraging male attention. What she got was a different story, though.