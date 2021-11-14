Erika Jayne Criticized In Cheeky Swimsuit On A Balcony

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Erika Jayne is being told to quit posing provocatively while in a thong denim swimsuit and high heels. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn't have fans on her side in a recent Instagram share, one seeing the 50-year-old flaunt her curves amid headlines she's making for saying she'll never re-marry ex Tom Girardi.

The Bravo star, who has been encouraging men to slide into her DMs on Instagram, definitely posted a photo encouraging male attention. What she got was a different story, though.

Sizzles In Thong Swimwear & High Heels

Scroll for the photo, and best keep the kiddies out the room. Erika, continuing to front media outlets amid her ongoing divorce from 82-year-old Tom after filing to end their 21-year marriage in November of last year, posed bombshell-like and rocking a bit of a Pamela Anderson vibe.

EJ was photographed leaning forward over a sun-drenched balcony with a stone balustrade while highlighting her long legs and rear - the strappy denim one-piece left little to the imagination as the reality star also rocked high-heeled and red-soled Christian Louboutins.

See The Snap Below

Just about showing her face as she gazed down the lens and rocked her blonde hair down, Erika included a rainbow lens filter for extra effect, keeping her caption super-short as she sent her 2.5 million followers a kiss emoji.

A like came in from Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears, but not everyone seemed to be digging the snap. "No!!!" one user exclaimed, with another going as far as calling Erika "old" and, well, a prostitute. See more reactions after the photo.

Dragging In Tom's Legal Dramas

One user went right for the biggest talking point - Tom reportedly taking out money from his law firm to fund his ex-wife's expenses. "That definitely looks like a woman with remorse for what her husband has done.. kind of makes you look guilty as well, js," they wrote. Erika allegedly owes Tom's firm $25 million and, in September, was said to have missed a deadline to give the money back.

In October, Erika's lawyers were reported to be talking about settling the $25 million lawsuit.

Sources Say She'll Date Soon

Sources close to Erika dished to Hollywood Life last month, stating that the singer is 100% ready to mingle now that she's single.

“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” they said, also mentioning that Erika isn't keen to share her personal life on camera. “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now," they added.

