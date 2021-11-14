Two Pennsylvania Teens Charged In Police Shooting Of Fanta Bility

On August 27, 8-year-old Fanta Bility went to a football game at the Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.

Bility, who was due to start the third grade, never returned home: she was apparently shot to death by one of three Sharon Hill police officers that were responding to an incident near the high school.

The incident involved two teenagers, 16-year-old Angelo "AJ" Ford and 18-year-old Hasein Strand. Ford and Strand, and not the police officers, have been charged with murder.

