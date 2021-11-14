Paris Hilton Folds Leg In Leggy Barbie-Pink Dress

Rebecca Cukier

Paris Hilton, newly-married and still all over the news for wedding husband Carter Reum, is now making headlines beyond her jaw-dropping and custom-made Oscar de la Renta bridal gown. The socialite and The Simple Life alum went all-white in a high-neck and stunning lace wedding dress, but it was back to hot pink for the girly queen as she hosted a post-wedding carnival party ahead of the weekend.

Paris channeled her inner Barbie in a killer and leggy pink getup - even folding a leg. Check it out below.

Full Barbie Vibes

Shutterstock | 3586184

Scroll for photos. Paris enlisted the help of DJ Diplo at her high-profile bash, one placing her at Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier and pulling out all the stops. The hotel heiress' Friday night look came candy pink and all layered - the BFF to reality star Kim Kardashian donned a long train pink dress with a miniskirt finish at the front, going sheer-paneled at the chest and even wearing a pink tulle hair train to complete her doll-like look.

See The Photos Below

Paris posed folding a leg as she flashed her toned and tan pins, also rocking platform and wedged pink latex booties - the blonde coordinated her outfit with warming makeup and pink eyeshadow as she posed with businessman husband Carter.

Late-night snaps even showed the custom Alice + Olivia look to be accessorized via pink, heart-shaped sunglasses - the star called her weekend wedding made even "more lit" by Diplo. Swipe through below to see all of the photos.

Gushing On Wedding Day

Sharing breath-taking photos of her couture gown, the 40-year-old told her Instagram followers:

"Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my fairy tale wedding. I dreamt of being in a stunning gown that was beautiful, timeless and chic. I dreamt of marrying a man who was my best friend and had the sweetest, kindest heart. I loved Princess Grace Kelly and always thought about how she was so elegant and iconic, and I knew I wanted to be elegant like her when I walked down the aisle."

'Dreams Do Come True'

The New Yorker, who shared multiple photos of the dress in a studio setting and ahead of walking down the aisle, continued:

"My wedding day felt like pure magic. It was everything I had envisioned in my mind. My incredible @OscarDeLaRenta gown transformed me into the bride I knew I would one day become. It was right out of a storybook. Dreams do come true."

The nuptials were attended by stars including 41-year-old Kim Kardashian, former co-star Nicole Richie, singer Paula Abdul, plus former Disney star Demi Lovato, who performed.

