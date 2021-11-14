Paris Hilton Folds Leg In Leggy Barbie-Pink Dress

Paris Hilton, newly-married and still all over the news for wedding husband Carter Reum, is now making headlines beyond her jaw-dropping and custom-made Oscar de la Renta bridal gown. The socialite and The Simple Life alum went all-white in a high-neck and stunning lace wedding dress, but it was back to hot pink for the girly queen as she hosted a post-wedding carnival party ahead of the weekend.

Paris channeled her inner Barbie in a killer and leggy pink getup - even folding a leg. Check it out below.