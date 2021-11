Salma Hayek made it one heck of a Friday feeling recently, celebrating the last day of the working week with an abstract and stunning snap, one she posted for her 18+ million Instagram followers.

The Eternals star, these days making as many headlines for her starring role in new movie House of Gucci, took a break from the endless promo and gala appearances, posting a hair-whipping photo that seemed to place her in the desert and clad in a sleeveless tank. Check it out below.