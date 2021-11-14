Emily Ratajkowski Runs Around A Museum In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 1296406

Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski might be making headlines for her thought-provoking My Body book, but the 30-year-old hasn't abandoned the bikini action. EmRata, who founded her best-selling Inamorata swim, lingerie, and clothing line in 2017, continues to pop up on the brand's social media, where a recent post saw the star photographed dashing around a museum and bikini-clad.

Emily, who isn't skimping on the production for her campaigns, has now enlisted reality star Kylie Jenner's photographer Amber Asaly for Inamorata. Check out the photo below.

Selling Her Swimwear

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo. Ratajkowski, who was born in London and has celebrated the Southern California swimwear culture she was raised with upon moving the the U.S., was snapped mid-run and in a stunning marbled setting.

The "Blurred Lines" star, this year claiming Robin Thicke assaulted her on the set of the famous music video, was flaunting her jaw-dropping body while clad in the tiniest and peachy-colored satin bikini, one from Inamorata's latest collection. The ruched and high-cut piece highlighted the legs, the abs, and the tan.

See The Photo Below

The new mom, who welcomed son Sylvester in Spring 2021, ran across honey-marbled floors amid structured pillars and art displays of paint and statue pieces, with the shot also bringing her in cork wedge sandals. EmRata let her brand to the talking via a caption, one reading:

"RESTOCKED: SATiN SWiM! Our most tagged collection is back. Shop the restock, online now. ✨." Fans, calling the star a "goddess," also seem to include a celebrity. High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens left a like. More photos after the shot.

On L.A. Swim Culture

In 2019, Emily made headlines for choosing a NYC bodega setting to shoot her undies campaign. The eye-catching snaps came complete with an Elle feature, one seeing the model open up on L.A.'s beach culture.

"I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," she revealed, adding: "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?" Ratajkowski even said that swim has always been "fun."

Collected A 'Million Bathing Suits'

Continuing, EmRata stated: "I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think."

Inamorata is now all over celebrity Insta posts, with 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian a major fan. In August 2021, supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted donning the brand's swimwear during a vacation.

Read Next

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's Appeal To Women Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

by Alexandra Lozovschi |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Goes Full Barbie In Skimpy Gym Look

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Entertainment

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Entertainment

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.