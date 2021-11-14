Chloë Grace Moretz Bolsters LGBTQ+ Bond With 'Coming Out'

Moretz has executive-produced Coming Out, a six-part Snap Original series that shines the light on young members of the LGBTQ+ community as they navigate the intricate layers of their coming out journey, sharing intimate milestones while supported by CEO of Lunar Beauty and bonafide queer icon, Manny MUA. Coming Out is a show, "I feel so passionate about. I hope it is a show that will help to save lives by sharing what coming out means to each individual — that no single ‘coming out’ story is the same, each one is unique,” says Moretz. In her personal life, she has publicly dated both men and women, while not feeling a particular desire to comment on her sexual orientation or any other form of labelling. “I really feel that it should be up to the person, whatever you feel you need to do to be your truest self — express yourself!” she told Yahoo News.