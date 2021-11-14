Chloë Grace Moretz Bolsters LGBTQ+ Bond With 'Coming Out'

With a career path that’s been peppered with quite a diverse palette of acting and producing roles, Chloë Grace Moretz continues to keep us on our toes to what enticing project she’s aiming to sink her teeth into next. Most recently, Moretz, 24, has appeared in The Addams Family 2, voicing the existentially-shaken Wednesday Addams and will next star as Georgia, an expectant mother who is facing an unforeseen war with artificial intelligence in the sci-fi thriller Mother/Android, slated to premiere in December.