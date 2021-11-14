Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

In November 2019, Chanel faced legal issues after actress Sharon Stone sued her over her song and music video "Sharon Stoned," claiming the rapper used her "name for commercial purposes without her consent."

According to the lawsuit documents, the Casino actress alleged that Chanel (real name, Chelsea Dudley) was trying to capitalize on her “extraordinary level of popularity and fame” by repeatedly mentioning her name in the lyrics.

The lawsuit was eventually [settled] (https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/chanel-west-coast-settles-lawsuit-over-song-sharon-stoned/2368817/) in May 2020, after Chanel defended herself saying the Basic Instinct star was aware of the song when it was being produced and originally even agreed to appear in the music video.

"Sharon pulled out of participating in the music video the day of the shoot after months of conversations, in-person meetings with myself and the director, two dance rehearsals and even had her own ideas that she shared with myself and my team for the collaborative on the video," Chanel explained, per the Rolling Stone.

The rapper, who said the song and its accompanying video were an "homage'' to the actress, continued: "To be frank, the entire production team and myself were surprised when she walked off. Nonetheless, the shoot proceeded."

The lawsuit was settled "to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," per a filing by Chanel's attorney.