Kristin Chenoweth's Latest Exploits: Here's What She's Been Up To

Chenoweth is one of the many stars appearing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Back in its original format, the event is slated to be more dazzling than ever, with its starry deck of guests including Carrie Underwood, Foreigner, Jimmie Allen, Glee alum Darren Criss, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Mickey Guyton, to name but a few.

"It's back, and we're excited to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its full form, in the way that audiences have grown to know and love us," parade executive producer Will Coss said in a statement.

"It's going to be a celebration of spectacle, a celebration of performance, a celebration of culture, a celebration of love. It's going to be a really exciting day, and we're really just elated to have the opportunity to bring it back in its true form," he added.