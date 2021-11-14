Kristin Chenoweth's Latest Exploits: Here's What She's Been Up To

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has had a busy year. In 2021, the 53-year-old stage, movie, and television star appeared in one TV series (Schmigadoon!) and one podcast series (The Bystanders). She's also released a new yuletide album, HAPPINESS is…Christmas!, and is gearing up for a performance at The Metropolitan Opera on December 13. And did we mention she got engaged?

Outside of music and acting, the Wicked star has been involved in a number of projects, keeping fans up to speed on her latest exploits through her Instagram page. Here's what she's been up to lately.

The Latest

Kristin Chenoweth's Latest Exploits: Here's What She's Been Up To

Macaulay Culkin Models For Gucci, Sneakily Steals The Show

NFL Rumors: Patriots' Mac Jones Is Already Making Enemies Around The League

NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown To Sixers, Karl-Anthony Towns To Celtics In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster

Kaley Cuoco In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2: Conflict With New Cast Member?

Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kristin Chenoweth | Instagram

Chenoweth is one of the many stars appearing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Back in its original format, the event is slated to be more dazzling than ever, with its starry deck of guests including Carrie Underwood, Foreigner, Jimmie Allen, Glee alum Darren Criss, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Mickey Guyton, to name but a few.

"It's back, and we're excited to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its full form, in the way that audiences have grown to know and love us," parade executive producer Will Coss said in a statement.

"It's going to be a celebration of spectacle, a celebration of performance, a celebration of culture, a celebration of love. It's going to be a really exciting day, and we're really just elated to have the opportunity to bring it back in its true form," he added.

Entertainment

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Chanel West Coast added several custom-made features to her gorgeous living space.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Oklahoma Cultural Ambassador

Kristin Chenoweth | Instagram

While anxiously waiting for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, the Broken Arrow native returned to her home state of Oklahoma earlier this week to accept an honorary title. Recognized at this year's Oklahoma Governor's Art Awards, Chenoweth was bestowed the mantle of Oklahoma Cultural Ambassador.

"I was highly emotional, and I didn't expect it," the Emmy and Tony winner told The Oklahoman upon accepting the title on Tuesday. "I never get to be at home... and I'm leaving in the morning to continue to work. But I've loved it. Tonight was very special."

Inside Miley Cyrus' Rustic $5.8 million Tennessee Ranch

Dakota Johnson Slams Cancel Culture, Sticks Up For Johnny Depp & Others She Has Worked With

New Children's Book

Kristin Chenoweth | Instagram

Among Chenoweth's many accomplishments as of late was writing a children's book. Twelve years after completing her first tome, A Little Bit Wicked, the star is releasing a second title, What Will I Do with My Love Today?, due to come out on March 8.

This will be Chenoweth's first picture book, featuring gorgeous illustrations by Maine Diaz, People is reporting.

The book aims to encourage kids to "look for ways to be kind and loving every day," per a press release. It details the adventures of a young girl named Kristi Dawn, who goes around New York City performing acts of generosity and kindness, including adopting a dog.

"As a child of adoption, I wanted to write a book about what it was like for me to rescue a dog," Chenoweth told People. "I don't think it's all that different. It's you love who you love, and you pick your family sometimes and sometimes it's nature versus nurture. In my case, I got the right parents and in my dog Thunder's case, she definitely got the right parent."

'My Moment' Book

Kristin Chenoweth | Instagram

That is not the only writing venture she's undertaken this year. Together with four other talented ladies -- Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy, 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry, country singer Chely Wright, and writer Lauren Blitzer -- Chenoweth is compiling a book of essays coming out on April 26.

Titled My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves, the essay collection is inspired by the #MeToo movement and comprises the stories of 106 women, celebrities included, notes Variety.

“For so long, women have been silent about things that have hurt them or made them feel ashamed,” said Chenoweth. “I’ve kept my story quiet for a long time, and yes, it was scary to tell, but I’m doing it because I feel so empowered to stand with these incredible girls and women. Working on this book has changed us all, and we cannot wait to share it with the world.”

Among the celebrities featured in the book are musicians, actors, and TV personalities, such as Brandi Carlile, Rosanne Cash, Cyndi Lauper, Debra Messing, Carol Burnett, and Alicia Silverstone, Brooke Baldwin, and Soledad O’Brien.

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast Goes Full Barbie In Skimpy Gym Look

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Don Lemon Files Legal Complaint Against Megyn Kelly

Dakota Johnson Slams Cancel Culture, Sticks Up For Johnny Depp & Others She Has Worked With

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.