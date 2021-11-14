Kristin Chenoweth's Latest Exploits: Here's What She's Been Up To

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has had a busy year. In 2021, the 53-year-old stage, movie, and television star appeared in one TV series (Schmigadoon!) and one podcast series (The Bystanders). She's also released a new yuletide album, HAPPINESS is…Christmas!, and is gearing up for a performance at The Metropolitan Opera on December 13. And did we mention she got engaged?
Outside of music and acting, the Wicked star has been involved in a number of projects, keeping fans up to speed on her latest exploits through her Instagram page. Here's what she's been up to lately.