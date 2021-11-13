Macaulay Culkin Models For Gucci, Sneakily Steals The Show

A wave of old, delectable Hollywood glam splashed across the runway at Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles on November 2nd, marking the powerhouse brand’s first in-person show in the pandemic era. The brand’s inseparable bond to cinema was on full display, with a deliberate, in-our-faces move that included shutting down Hollywood Boulevard and using the Walk of Fame for a runway.

Captivating the star-studded audience was a an equally star-packed runway, though causing quite the stir was the appearance of an unexpected model who not only brought it for the show, but made everyone take notice – and gladly so – what turning a fresh-looking corner can look like.

