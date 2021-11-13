Macaulay Culkin Models For Gucci, Sneakily Steals The Show

A wave of old, delectable Hollywood glam splashed across the runway at Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles on November 2nd, marking the powerhouse brand’s first in-person show in the pandemic era. The brand’s inseparable bond to cinema was on full display, with a deliberate, in-our-faces move that included shutting down Hollywood Boulevard and using the Walk of Fame for a runway.

Captivating the star-studded audience was a an equally star-packed runway, though causing quite the stir was the appearance of an unexpected model who not only brought it for the show, but made everyone take notice – and gladly so – what turning a fresh-looking corner can look like.

Macaulay Culkin's Look

Giving his elusive ex-child star persona a night off, Macaulay Culkin, the 41-year-old actor and new dad embodied the essence of the love letter to Hollywood-themed vision of creative director Alessandro Michele, with a suave yet purposeful glide down the street-set runway. His look included a Hawaiian-styled shirt, loose camel slacks with the signature Gucci belt, a shimmery, embroidered bomber and black, studded clogs. Topped off with some orange-tinted shades and side-sleeked hair, Culkin seemed plenty relaxed and, shall we say, quite at home, modeling and fully selling Gucci’s unprecedented House of Cool allure.

The Collection

The collection is an ode to Michele’s mother, who worked in the film production industry.

“I remember all the stories she told me, and the details and the sparkles, about that dream factory. There was the alabaster paleness of Marilyn Monroe and her diaphanous voice. There were the black satin gloves of Rita Hayworth and Veronica Lake’s velvet hair, as well as the bewitching allure of Rock Hudson and Kim Novak’s dizzying transformative power. Everything felt like a fairy tale,” notes Michele, who meticulously attached his intimate legacy with an eclectic showcase of plush and seductive expression.

The event’s iconic vibe was fully reflected in the House’s equally flashy supporters and friends who came to enjoy the splendor, including Awkwafina, Selma Blair, Miley Cyrus, Dapper Dan, Billie Eilish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Curtis Harding, Dakota Johnson, Diane Keaton, Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Francois-Henri Pinault, along with Salma Hayek Pinault and Valentina Will.I.Am, Serena Williams, to name a few. In the captivating, grand-scale production was capped off with busting after-party and a performance by Lizzo, at a block over the show itself.

Other Stars Modeled

Other stars parading their assigned cinematic frocks down Hollywood Boulevard included Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent, Miranda July, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeremy Pope and, not surprisingly, born-for-the-part Jared Leto, who stars in the upcoming ‘House of Gucci’ feature film, opening later this month.

For his part, Culkin created quite a commotion – both during the show and after – with this surprising cameo in the spotlight from which he’s been notoriously sheepish of for decades.

Star-Studded Audience

