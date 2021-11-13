Kaley Cuoco In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2: Conflict With New Cast Member?

Kaley Cuoco is currently filming The Flight Attendant season 2 and there are new cast members who will be joining the star.

Cuoco plays troubled flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who got caught up in a murder mystery in the first season.

The HBO Max series was well-received by the public and has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Thanks to the success of the first season, it didn't take long for the network to renew the show.

Cuoco will be working with new cast members but is there tension on the set?

Scroll down for more on this story.