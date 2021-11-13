Eric Adams Urges Fellow Democrats To Condemn BLM Leader

Thousands of Americans took to the streets in the summer of 2020, protesting the murder of George Floyd and demanding an end to police brutality.

Floyd was killed by Minnesota Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

There were protests in virtually every major city in the United States, including New York City, where the government disbanded plainclothes units.

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams has vowed to bring back the unit, however, prompting criticism from progressive activists.