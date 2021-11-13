Wisconsin National Guard Activated As Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Nears End

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25.

The incident was caught on camera, garnering unprecedented attention from members of the press and the American public at large.

Charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, Rittenhouse claims he acted in self defense when he shot the rioters.

Rittenhouse's trial began earlier this month, and will most likely end next week. The authorities, meanwhile, appear to be bracing for riots.

Read more below.