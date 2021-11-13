Donald Trump Defends Supporters Who Wanted To 'Hang' Mike Pence

On January 6 this year, a large group of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in order to stop the certification of 2020 election results and block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Incited by Trump's baseless claims that the election was rigged, the violent rioters clashed with security forces and threatened then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Some of them even chanted "hang Mike Pence!" as they stormed the Capitol. According to Trump, that wasn't such a big deal.