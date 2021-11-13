NBA Rumors: Myles Turner 'Perfect Missing Piece' For Knicks, Per 'Sports Illustrated'

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. As of now, the Knicks are off to a great start, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-5 record.

However, despite their impressive performance earlier this season, the Knicks are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the league. To have a realistic chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, most people believe that the Knicks should strongly consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Potential Trade Deadline Target For Knicks - Myles Turner

Shutterstock | 2914948

According to Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation, one of the players that the Knicks could target on the trading block is veteran center Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

"The Pacers have a lot of good players all over the roster, but no true star power, and maybe it's time they think about selling high on some of their talented players," Stinar wrote. "I think the Knicks should try and bolster their team by trading for Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers."

Myles Turner 'Perfect Missing Piece' For Knicks

Instagram | Myles Turner

Turner would undeniably be an intriguing target for the Knicks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. He may not be on the same level as Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, but Stinar thinks that he's the "perfect missing piece" on a team that is already good like the Knicks.

"He's not the kind of star that could actually carry a team by himself, but he would make everyone else's life easier on a team that is already really talented," Stinar wrote.

Myles Turner An Upgrade Over Mitchell Robinson

Though they currently have Mitchell Robinson as their starting center, targeting Turner would still make a lot of sense for the Knicks. Robinson may have managed to rejoin the Knicks this season, but his ability to stay healthy remains a major concern for the team. Having Turner on their roster would give the Knicks insurance in case Robinson suffers another injury.

Turner would be an upgrade over Robinson at the Knicks' starting center position. Aside from being a dominant force under the basket, he's also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. This season, he's averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Myles Turner

As of now, the Pacers have yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Turner before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, if they decide to trade him, they are expected to put a high asking price on Turner's head. According to Allen Settle of Fansided's Daily Knicks, the Knicks could convince the Pacers to send Turner to New York by offering a package that includes Robinson, Kevin Knox II, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Robinson would give the Pacers an immediate replacement for Turner in their frontcourt, while Knox II would provide them with another talented prospect that they could develop should they decide to undergo another rebuild.

