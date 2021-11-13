NBA Rumors: Myles Turner 'Perfect Missing Piece' For Knicks, Per 'Sports Illustrated'

The New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. As of now, the Knicks are off to a great start, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-5 record.

However, despite their impressive performance earlier this season, the Knicks are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the league. To have a realistic chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, most people believe that the Knicks should strongly consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.