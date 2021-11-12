Inside The Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Drama

Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have had very similar paths up to this point. They both seemed to rise through the ranks at the same time as part of the “four horsewomen” of NXT and WWE. Alongside Sasha Banks and Bayley they would all become the face of the WWE women's division for many years to come. Tasked with leading the so-called “Woman’s Revolution” they have certainly delivered as they became cornerstones of the best women's division in all of professional wrestling. No matter what one does, the other is not far behind as they will always be intertwined and compared to each other throughout their respective careers.