Inside The Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Drama

As for Charlotte Flair she has indeed lived up to her last name, as she is by far the most decorated women’s wrestler to ever compete in the WWE. Given the legacy that her father left on the business, it was certainly not going to be easy, and out of her dad's three children, she is by far the most talented and most successful of the bunch. During her time with the WWE she has racked up several titles and accolades and as of right now is a record-setting 13-time world champion and will one day almost certainly break her dad's record of 16.