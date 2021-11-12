NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans To Suns For Dario Saric & Jalen Smith

The Washington Wizards are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Wizards are on a three-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 8-3 record. The Wizards may have parted ways with Russell Westbrook in the 2021 NBA offseason, but the blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers allowed them to acquire players that complement Bradley Beal on the court.

However, despite their early success, the Wizards are still expected to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.