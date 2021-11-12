Miley Cyrus’ Musical Influences Are The Rock Legends You'd Expect

Pop star Miley Cyrus has learned her trade from the best of the best. The daughter of country icon Billy Ray Cyrus has been immersed in music ever since she could walk and talk, with the 28-year-old being exposed to so many great influences in her formative years now reflected in her thriving career.

While it's true that music runs in the family -- three of her siblings are also performers -- the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker has found artistic inspiration outside of the home as well.

Below are some of the rock legends that shaped her musical universe.