NBA Rumors: Warriors Should Trade James Wiseman For 'Ready-To-Contribute Help,' Per 'Bleacher Report'

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman as part of their long-term plan, but most people believe that his departure from Golden State is inevitable.

With the team currently in a win-now mode, there are growing speculations that the Warriors would consider using Wiseman as a main trade chip to improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.