'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani Speaks Out

The biographical crime drama House of Gucci, which is is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States later this month, has captured the media's attention, rekindling interest in Patrizia Reggiani's life.

Nicknamed the Black Widow by Italian media, Reggiani -- who is portrayed by pop singer Lady Gaga in the upcoming film -- arranged in the 1990s the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, who was at the time the head of the Gucci fashion house.

Reggiani was released from prison in 2016, after serving 18 years.