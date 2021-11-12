'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani Speaks Out

Movies
Damir Mujezinovic

The biographical crime drama House of Gucci, which is is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States later this month, has captured the media's attention, rekindling interest in Patrizia Reggiani's life.

Nicknamed the Black Widow by Italian media, Reggiani -- who is portrayed by pop singer Lady Gaga in the upcoming film -- arranged in the 1990s the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, who was at the time the head of the Gucci fashion house.

Reggiani was released from prison in 2016, after serving 18 years.

The Guardian recently sat down for an interview with Reggiani, who now works for Bozart, a Milanese costume jewelry firm, as a design consultant.

As a condition of her parole, Reggiani was required to find a job. Born into a very wealthy family, she initially found the very idea of working repulsive.

"I’ve never worked in my life and I don’t intend to start now," the Black Widow apparently told one of her lawyers.

But in April 2014, she changed her mind, and began working for Bozart.

Time In Prison

Speaking with The Guradian, Reggiani described herself as a "very strong person because I survived all these years in captivity."

"I slept a lot. I took care of my plants. I looked after Bambi, my pet ferret," Reggiani continued, noting that the ferret was a special privilege she enjoyed in prison thanks to her lawyers.

"I don’t like to talk about this time at all. It is all a bad dream to me," she said.

Per the publication, Reggiani dislikes talking about her time in prison, and refers to her incarceration as "my stay at Vittore Residence."

Meeting Maurizio Gucci

Reggiani met Maurizio Gucci at a party. They married several years later, in 1972, when they were both 24 years old.

"I didn’t think much of him at first. He was just the quiet boy whose teeth crossed over at the front," Reggiani began.

"Maurizio felt free with me. We had fun, we were a team," she continued, "we were a beautiful couple and we had a beautiful life, of course."

Until the early 1990s, the couple enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle, spending millions on lavish parties, yachts, and private islands. But everything changed in 1993, when Maurizio's father Rodolfo died.

Murder

When Rodolfo died, Maurizio inherited his stake in Gucci. For years, he fought with his cousins and uncle, who owned the remaining 50 percent of the company.

The turmoil led to Reggiani and Maurizio's marriage imploding. Maurizio soon left his wife, and moved in with Paola Franchi.

Angry and frustrated, Reggiani arranged the murder of her husband with the help of four paid accomplices, including her friend Pina Auriemma.

Reggiani would have gotten away with the murder, had one of the accomplices not bragged to the wrong person. That person notified the police, which soon zeroed in on Reggiani and arrested her.

