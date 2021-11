It's not unusual to see media moguls or billionaires try and make their way into the sports business.

Recently, Steve Cohen agreed to buy the New York Mets, while former MLB star Álex Rodríguez joined an investment group to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.

That's why it's not a surprise to see thatJeff Bezos - who happens to be the second-richest person on the planet according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, wants to join the list of new sports franchise owners.