LeBron James Mocks Kyle Rittenhouse For Crying In Court

Damir Mujezinovic

On August 25, 2020, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The young man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, but his defense lawyers claim he acted in self defense and shot at the three rioters because they threatened him and one pulled out a gun.

The case has polarized the nation, with some expressing sympathy with Rittenhouse and others condemning his actions.

NBA star LeBron James weighed in on the case Thursday.

James Laughs At Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse's trial is ongoing, both his lawyers and the prosecutors have been making their case for the past several days. Unsurprisingly, the trial has attracted nationwide interest, with members of the press paying close attention to what is going on.

Rittenhouse spoke in court yesterday, but he was unable to form coherent sentences. Emotional and visibly shaken up, Rittenhouse cried and struggled to speak.

A clip of Rittenhouse apparently caught James' attention. The NBA star took to Twitter to laugh at Rittenhouse, and suggested that the shooter wasn't even upset, but just putting on a show.

Critics Slam James

Thousands of people liked and shared James' tweet, suggesting that many agree with his assessment of the situation.

However, as Fox News reported, dozens of prominent figures slammed the basketball star.

"You’re literally known as the king of faking injuries, flopping, and crying to refs. Maybe sit this one out?" Cabot Phillips, a reporter at The Daily Wire, wrote to James.

"You are a remarkably immature person, using your platform to mock a teenager like a 12 year old trying to impress his friends," author Chad Felix Greene tweeted.

More Reactions

"If you buy anything he endorses, or watch NBA games, this is what you're subsidizing," radio host Derek Hunter wrote, while Relatable host Allie Beth Stuckey called James a "genuinely terrible and unintelligent person."

"There’s only one American 'King,' and he’s buried in Memphis," Fox News hos Laura Ingraham wrote to King James.

"It should give you pause if you’re ever on the same side as this guy, one of the most consistently morally awful people," novelist Frank J. Fleming tweeted.

Many other prominent conservatives echoed these sentiments.

White Supremacy

[YouTube][ABC 7 Chicago]

Liberals, on the other hand, claim that Rittenhouse might not even end up being convicted due to white supremacy.

For instance, in an interview with Democracy Now, justice correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal said he knows "what white people are willing to do to defend white supremacy" and slammed the judge in Rittenhouse's trial.

"What we have is a judge who, from my perspective, has pre-judged the trial in favor of Rittenhouse and has decided -- again, even at the pretrial stage -- to use every bit of his power to put his thumb on the scale towards Rittenhouse’s side. And that was obvious before the trial started," Mystal said.

