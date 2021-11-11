LeBron James Mocks Kyle Rittenhouse For Crying In Court

On August 25, 2020, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The young man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, but his defense lawyers claim he acted in self defense and shot at the three rioters because they threatened him and one pulled out a gun.

The case has polarized the nation, with some expressing sympathy with Rittenhouse and others condemning his actions.

NBA star LeBron James weighed in on the case Thursday.