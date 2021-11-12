Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Monochrome' $12 Million Hidden Hills Home

Kaley Cuoco and her ex-husband, billionaire heir Karl Cook, made headlines in February 2020 when they splashed nearly $12 million on their marital home in Hidden Hills, California. At the time, the couple had been married for two years, although they waited to move in together until they found their dream home.

With the pair going their separate ways in early September 2021, it is believed that Kaley continues to live at the 1.5-acre residence post-divorce. The Flight Attendant star, who turns 36 on November 30, recently posed in front of the home for a glamorous photo shared to her Instagram feed after the couple announced their split.

This suggests she's keeping the Los Angeles manse, which has everything she needs right down to a private horse barn. Check out her stunning house below.