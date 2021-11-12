Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Monochrome' $12 Million Hidden Hills Home

Kaley Cuoco and her ex-husband, billionaire heir Karl Cook, made headlines in February 2020 when they splashed nearly $12 million on their marital home in Hidden Hills, California. At the time, the couple had been married for two years, although they waited to move in together until they found their dream home.

With the pair going their separate ways in early September 2021, it is believed that Kaley continues to live at the 1.5-acre residence post-divorce. The Flight Attendant star, who turns 36 on November 30, recently posed in front of the home for a glamorous photo shared to her Instagram feed after the couple announced their split.

This suggests she's keeping the Los Angeles manse, which has everything she needs right down to a private horse barn. Check out her stunning house below.

'Monochrome' Mansion

Kaley Cuoco | Instagram

Kaley certainly has a colorful personality but the movie star chose a monochrome palette for her modern home, notes Hello! magazine.

Visitors first laying eyes on the spacious Hidden Hills abode are greeted by a black exterior, whose dark tones make the surrounding vegetation pop. Within the ebony walls, the atmosphere changes to 180 degrees, with all of the interiors featuring a contrasting white tone.

The Big Bang Theory alum recently gave fans a good glimpse at the sleek jet-black facade when she took to Instagram on September 19 to share a slideshow of herself standing in front of her house. She wore a bright yellow Stella McCartney minidress that further emphasized the ember exterior. See the photos below.

Outdoor Pool & Jacuzzi Section

The property comes with an "enormous" backyard equipped with several comfortable amenities, including a swimming pool and a separate jacuzzi section. Among the exterior features is also an enclosed seating area nestled just below the upstairs balcony. Wooden lounge chairs with white cushions complete the scenery, hinting at what visitors can expect to see inside the home.

Kaley gave fans a good look at the pool and her enchanting garden in an Instagram post from April 5. As she prepared to join the SAG awards from home, The Wedding Ringer actress posed in her backyard in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown -- a strapless hot-pink number with off-the-shoulder sleeves and lavish floral decoration in the front. See her post below.

Horse Barn & Home Gym

Kaley Cuoco | Instagram

Just when you thought Kaley's backyard couldn't get any bigger, social media photos shared by the actress revealed a chic dining pergola across the pool. Furnished to match the lounging area on the other side, it also includes a quaint stone oven.

The trendy farmhouse-style home comes with a private horse barn large enough to accommodate all of Kaley's equine companions.

Pictured above with her horse Netty, Kaley and her ex-husband are keen equestrians, with Variety reporting that many of the neighbors also have horses. The media outlet also noted the numerous riding trails in the guard-gated community.

The posh L.A. abode is equipped with a home gym, with the Harley Quinn star often sharing her workouts on Instagram. Footage from her home gym was recently posted by her personal trainer, Ryan Sorensen, who shared videos of Kaley's rigorous exercise routine. Scroll through the embed below to see Kaley training with Ryan.

Stunning Bedroom

Upon stepping inside Kaley's luxurious home, guests are greeted by a massive photograph of her horse Pokerface displayed right at the entrance. Ultra-high ceilings and a grand staircase add to the wow factor. The mansion also boasts a top-of-the-line kitchen, whose white furnishings are complemented by an electric-blue island.

Upstairs, the master bedroom continues the all-white decor, with its built-in cupboards and tall headboard adhering to the alabaster aesthetic. The room also features an electric fireplace with a marble surround, framed by exposed shelving.

Kaley offered a glimpse into her stunning bedroom in a video filmed for the SAG awards in April. Watch it below.

Trendy Living Room

Downstairs, the expansive living room is the epitome of modern chic, featuring an extended L-shaped couch, a fireplace, and a mega flatscreen TV mounted on the wall. The lounge space connects to the kitchen via a home bar, with hanging light fixtures creating the perfect ambiance.

Balancing out the nearly all-white interior, black-and-white throws drape the gray couch, as seen in the December 2020 photo above of Kaley's now-ex-husband and their four dogs.

Earlier this year, Kaley posed on the living room's natural wooden floor after coming home from the Golden Globes in March. See the photo below.

