The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. As the drama surrounding the team worsens, most people believe that the departure of Ben Simmons from the Sixers is inevitable. However, the Sixers don't plan on dealing Simmons just for the sake of getting out of the City of Brotherly Love.

If they decide to move him, it would be in a deal that would allow them to acquire an All-Star caliber player in return.