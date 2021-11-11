Turpin Sisters Share Stories Of Horrifying Abuse With Diane Sawyer

The Turpin family case shook the world in 2018, when authorities revealed that parents David and Louise Turpin tortured their 13 children for years.

The kids were imprisoned, beaten, strangled, sexually and physically abused, and kept in isolation from the outside world for years.

Both David and Louise were sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Jordan Turpin and Jennifer Turpin, two of their 13 children, are now speaking out.

Read more about this disturbing case below, and find out what the sisters said.