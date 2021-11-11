Turpin Sisters Share Stories Of Horrifying Abuse With Diane Sawyer

News
Damir Mujezinovic

The Turpin family case shook the world in 2018, when authorities revealed that parents David and Louise Turpin tortured their 13 children for years.

The kids were imprisoned, beaten, strangled, sexually and physically abused, and kept in isolation from the outside world for years.

Both David and Louise were sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Jordan Turpin and Jennifer Turpin, two of their 13 children, are now speaking out.

Read more about this disturbing case below, and find out what the sisters said.

Turpin Sisters Speak Up

Jordan and Jennifer sat down for an extensive interview with ABC News host Diane Sawyer.

The two-hour 20/20 special airs November 19, but several excerpts have already been published and are available on YouTube and elsewhere.

Speaking with Sawyer, Jennifer was visibly shaken up as she recalled what David and Loise did.

"The only word I know to call it is hell," Jennifer said.

"I want the Turpin name to be, like, 'Wow, they're strong, they're not broken. They've got this," she added.

Jordan Tells Her Story

Jordan saved her siblings when she escaped her parents' home and called 911.

"My whole body was shaking. I couldn't really dial 911, because --" Jordan began crying, but quickly recomposed herself.

"I think it was us coming so close to death so many times. If something happened to me, at least I died trying," she said, describing how violent and abusive her parents were.

"Mother, she choked me. And I thought I was going to die," she said.

Watch the preview ABC released below.

Horrifying Abuse

As CNN reported, the abuse Turpin children suffered at the hands of their parents was beyond horrifying.

According to the Riverside district attorney, the siblings were routinely denied food, medical care, and showers, and were sometimes tied up for "weeks or even months at a time."

"I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up. Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that happened, such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten," one of the children, a boy, said at a 2019 hearing.

Parents Apologized

[YouTube][ABC News]

David and Louise Turpin both apologized to their children in court.

"I'm sorry for everything I've done to hurt my children. I love them more than they could ever imagine," Louise said, adding that God has a special plans for each of the kids.

David Turpin cried as he addressed the court, and said he hopes the children remain close to each other.

"I thank God for all of my children," David stated, adding that he is sorry "if I've done anything to cause them harm."

