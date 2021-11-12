Erika Jayne Films 'RHOBH' Season 12 Before Being Left Out of Group Event

Erika Jayne stepped out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates earlier this month in Los Angeles for filming on the upcoming episodes of season 12.

After the final episode of the four-part reunion special for season 11 aired, the ladies of the Bravo reality series, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, quickly returned to production. And, in one of their latest outings, Jayne was seen sporting quite a risky look.

A Shirt Dress for the Taping

According to a report from The Sun, Jayne, 50, was photographed at a mansion in Bel Air looking quite glammed up as she was joined by her castmates for filming.

During the outing, Jayne was seen wearing a very skimpy button-down shirt dress with a colorful print of a town and yellow high heels.

Meanwhile, her blonde hair was slightly curled and down. And, in her hand, was a green wallet and cell phone.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lisa Rinna were also present.

Supporting Kyle Richards

After stepping out in Bel Air with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Jayne traveled south to Palm Springs, where Richards was opening her new store.

As fans may have seen on the social media pages of the cast, Jayne rejoined her co-stars for Richards' opening, which was also filmed for season 12 of the Bravo reality show.

On November 8, the Daily Mail shared a series of photos from the event, many of which featured Jayne appearing happy to be back in production.

Legal Scandal

During the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne was seen dealing with a number of allegations against her and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi.

At the end of 2020, just after Jayne filed for divorce following two decades of marriage, Jayne and Girardi were accused of stealing millions from clients of his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese.

Months later, after it was revealed that Girardi was suffering from Alzheimer's, Jayne was accused of using money meant for his clients to sustain her lifestyle and sued for $25 million.

Jayne Hopes For A 'Lighter' Season 12

According to a report from Hollywood Life in October, producers picked up where they left off with Jayne.

"But she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can,” their insider shared. “Producers didn’t want to miss anything with Erika. All of the ladies are returning including Kathy as a friend. She really enjoyed her experience more than she thought she would and she will never be full-time. She’s really glad she did the show."

