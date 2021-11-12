Erika Jayne Films 'RHOBH' Season 12 Before Being Left Out of Group Event

Erika Jayne stepped out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates earlier this month in Los Angeles for filming on the upcoming episodes of season 12.
After the final episode of the four-part reunion special for season 11 aired, the ladies of the Bravo reality series, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, quickly returned to production. And, in one of their latest outings, Jayne was seen sporting quite a risky look.