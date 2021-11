Salma Hayek is politely reminding Gucci that it no longer needs to hire models. The 55-year-old Hollywood superstar has pretty much been donning the luxury Italian label back-to-back these past months, with November going extra-heavy.

Hayek, who sizzled in a sequin and strapless Gucci dress for the November LACMA Gala amid a slew of other G looks recently, is fresh from her latest one - the Frida star went gold, metallic, and floor-length, also looking like a total goddess. Check it out below.