Squid Game has been confirmed to return for a second season.

In an interview with the Associated Press, director Hwang Dong-hyuk finally confirmed that the popular Korean series will be coming back.

This isn't the first time that there have been talks of a second season but it's the first time that the rumor was confirmed by the creator himself.

Given the massive success of the show, it was almost impossible to say no to demands.

Here's what we can expect to see on the 2nd season.