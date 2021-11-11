NBA Rumors: Suns, Timberwolves Could Engage In A DeAndre Ayton For Karl-Anthony Towns Blockbuster

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around DeAndre Ayton and his future with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are yet to make Ayton officially available on the trading block but with their failure to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, there's a growing belief around the league that the former No. 1 pick would be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Suns aren't expected to trade Ayton just for the sake of getting him out of Phoenix. If they decide to trade him, it would only be in a deal that would help them become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Suns, Timberwolves Could Engage In A DeAndre Ayton For Karl-Anthony Towns Blockbuster

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn For Eric Gordon

Miley Cyrus Impresses Gucci In Tight Floral Two-Piece

Olivia Wilde's Dating History: From Italian Royalty To Harry Styles

Ariana Grande Stuns In Strappy Versace Minidress

Karl-Anthony Towns To Suns

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, one of the players that the Suns could target in the potential deal involving Ayton is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"If the team wants to maximize their championship window, they should give a call to the Minnesota Timberwolves and try prying Karl-Anthony Towns away from them," Teape wrote. "Towns has repeatedly said he wants to help turn things around in Minnesota and play with one team his entire career. But, if the opportunity presented itself to play with a legitimate contender, it would be hard to turn down."

Basketball

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers and the Mavericks could explore a trade involving Russell Westbrook and Kristaps Porzingis.

By JB Baruelo

Friends In Phoenix

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

As of now, Towns hasn't shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Minnesota but if he decides to part ways with the Timberwolves, he would definitely consider the Suns as one of his next landing spots. Towns is a close friend of Devin Booker, who is currently the face of the Suns franchise.

Since entering the league in 2015, Towns and Booker have been dreaming of playing together in one team. Joining forces in Phoenix would give Towns and Booker a better chance of winning their first NBA championship title this season.

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Chris Paul

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Nets In Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea

Massive Upgrade

Ayton may have managed to impress since he was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but he's still not on the same level as Towns. Unlike Ayton, Towns is already considered an All-Star caliber player in the league. His potential arrival in Phoenix is expected to boost the Suns' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer.

This season, Towns continues to post incredible numbers, averaging 23.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Timberwolves' Angle

The proposed Towns-for-Ayton blockbuster trade would only be worth exploring for the Timberwolves if KAT demands a trade from the team. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar to their roster, the Timberwolves would be acquiring an immediate replacement for him at the starting center position in Ayton. Unlike the Suns, the Timberwolves won't definitely think twice before giving Ayton a massive contract extension.

At 23, Ayton perfectly fits the timeline of the Timberwolves' backcourt duo of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

Read Next

Must Read

Dakota Johnson Stuns Braless In Satin Gucci Pants

Kaley Cuoco Goes Strapless By Her Pool In $12 Million Home

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sunkissed Sunbathe

Inside Miley Cyrus' Rustic $5.8 million Tennessee Ranch

Chanel West Coast Suffers Malfunction In Plunging Underwear

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Icy-Blue Peepers During A Rainbow

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.