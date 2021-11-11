NBA Rumors: Suns, Timberwolves Could Engage In A DeAndre Ayton For Karl-Anthony Towns Blockbuster

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around DeAndre Ayton and his future with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are yet to make Ayton officially available on the trading block but with their failure to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, there's a growing belief around the league that the former No. 1 pick would be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Suns aren't expected to trade Ayton just for the sake of getting him out of Phoenix. If they decide to trade him, it would only be in a deal that would help them become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.