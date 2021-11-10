NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn For Eric Gordon

The Los Angeles Lakers are surprisingly struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite the improvements that they made on their roster in the last offseason, the Lakers are still unable to consistently win games. As of now, they have only won six of their last 11 games, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with a 6-5 record.

The Lakers still have plenty of time to improve their game but if they want to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship, they should strongly consider finding more roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.