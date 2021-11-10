Miley Cyrus Impresses Gucci In Tight Floral Two-Piece

Miley Cyrus has managed to impress Gucci - while wearing another brand. The 28-year-old singer remains front-page news for leading the way on the style front at the recent LACMA Gala, where it was #designer from a star-studded crowd. Miley, who did shout out Gucci Beauty - she fronts the Italian designer's fragrances - opted for Spanish and Kim Kardashian-adored label Balenciaga, going floral and skin-tight for a head-turning finish.

Miley updated her Instagram shortly after the bash, sharing photos of her outfit. See it below.

Gucci, But Not Gucci

Scroll for photos, ones shared with the "Prisoner" hit-maker's 151 million IG followers. Cyrus, who made fall 2021 headlines as she was snapped up by Gucci, rocked up to the LACMA red carpet in a statement two-piece. The former Hannah Montana star highlighted her athletic figure in tight and floral print pants leading into high-heeled boots, also sporting a fitted and chic matching blazer - everything was very multicolored.

Miley further carried a small handbag coordinating with her two-piece, plus her blonde hair all shaggy and down.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption as she shared her ensemble, Cyrus told fans: "Is it Gucci or Balenciaga? It’s both. Thank you @lacma for inviting me to celebrate art + film. @guccibeauty @gucci @alessandro_michele BTW you don’t wanna know what me, Hails & Billie were talking about. 🤐."

The LACMA was, this year, presented by Gucci, with stars from MCU face Salma Hayek to actress Olivia Wilde and tennis pro Serena Williams wearing its designs. Miley's post is now topped by a heart emoji from Gucci itself. More after the outfit.

Second-Guessing Gucci's Offer

Miley is fresh from a raw confess, one seeing her tell Interview Mag she'd questioned Gucci's bosses after they offered her the ambassador gig.

"I had on these glasses and, like, a big Gucci hat and all black and I was telling him, ‘You know, I always know when something is right for me and I don’t think I’m the right girl. I think you made a mistake. I don’t think that I represent the Flora Fantasy. I think I’m very heavy,'" she revealed.

On Second Thoughts...

The Bright Minded Instagram host, reflecting, continued by suggesting that there was an upside.

"There was so much darkness and there was so much heaviness and it was right in the middle of the pandemic and the protest and the politics of it all," she stated, then concluding:

"We were right in the middle of presidential campaigns and it was so heavy. The Flora Fantasy was truly an escape for myself at the time and I think it will be for everyone."

