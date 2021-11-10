Ariana Grande Stuns In Strappy Versace Minidress

Ariana Grande is likely scoring big marketing points with Versace right now - the superstar singer, who fronts luxury label Givenchy, opted for the French brand's rival as she donned a multicolor minidress on The Voice recently, and it was a winner look complete with platform heels.

Grande looked like a total doll as she rocked the dress actress Jennifer Garner wore in 13 Going on 30, with the result seemingly pleasing everyone as fans go wild and Ariana herself says she's so "happy" with the look.