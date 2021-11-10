Ariana Grande Stuns In Strappy Versace Minidress

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ariana Grande is likely scoring big marketing points with Versace right now - the superstar singer, who fronts luxury label Givenchy, opted for the French brand's rival as she donned a multicolor minidress on The Voice recently, and it was a winner look complete with platform heels.

Grande looked like a total doll as she rocked the dress actress Jennifer Garner wore in 13 Going on 30, with the result seemingly pleasing everyone as fans go wild and Ariana herself says she's so "happy" with the look.

Stuns In Multicolor Versace

Scroll for photos. Versace has been getting all kinds of celeb press this fall. The "Fendace" show bringing in Italian brand Fendi featured Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, and Demi Moore on the runway, and the label has recently been shouted out by everyone from rapper Chanel West Coast to model Emily Ratajkowski.

All cute with her hair tied back and pink eyeshadow, Ariana was seen in a multicolor and very cut-out dress for The Voice's live show. She rocked massive blue platform heels to add height to her pint-sized frame.

See The Photos Below

The "thank u, next" singer, who had gone for a bodycon look up top and a more floaty finish down below, showed off her tiny waist and toned legs, plus her super-cute dimples. Ariana also personally thanked fashion mogul Donatella Versace for the dress, writing: "Thank you so so so much @donatellaversace @versace."

Grande also donned drop earrings and a rosy lip, this as she continues to promote her new REM Beauty line, launching this month. Scroll for more after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Grande's dress was worn back in 2004 movie 13 Going on 30 as actress Jennifer Garner danced to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Donatella, meanwhile, confirmed the throwback scenario by posting to social media and saying the dress dates back to 2003.

Ariana Grande continues to make headlines for forging her own business path, this as she joins the slew of celebrities now boasting their own beauty or cosmetics brands - fellow pop faces Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez both have their own.

On Entering Beauty

Speaking to Allure, the Grammy winner answered her own question on the beauty space being "crowded," telling the magazine:

“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever.... I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

For more from Ariana, check out her Instagram.

