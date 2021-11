Most lobsters have brownish shell color, but they come in all shapes and sizes.

The chance of finding a blue lobster is one in two million, while finding a yellow lobster is a one in 30 million chance, according to USA Today.

The state of Maine is known for its lobsters, but most lobsterman never get a chance to even encounter a cotton candy lobster, let alone catch one.

But Bill Coppersmith made the catch of his lifetime on Friday in Maine’s Casco Bay, where he caught a blue-colored lobster.