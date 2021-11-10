Sixers Rumors: Celtics Could Land Ben Simmons Without Sacrificing Jaylen Brown, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, the departure of Simmons from the City of Brotherly Love seems inevitable. In the past months, the former No. 1 pick has already been linked to several aspiring contenders that want to boost their chances of winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

One of the rumored suitors of Simmons on the trade market is the Boston Celtics.