Sixers Rumors: Celtics Could Land Ben Simmons Without Sacrificing Jaylen Brown, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, the departure of Simmons from the City of Brotherly Love seems inevitable. In the past months, the former No. 1 pick has already been linked to several aspiring contenders that want to boost their chances of winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

One of the rumored suitors of Simmons on the trade market is the Boston Celtics.

Not Trading Jaylen Brown

A few days ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Celtics are currently struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season and want to make improvements in their roster around the face of the franchise Jayson Tatum.

However, the Sixers' asking price, which is a package that includes an All-Star caliber player, for Simmons remains unchanged. According to Charania, the Sixers are demanding Jaylen Brown from the Celtics, but Boston has shown no indication that they are willing to trade their second-best player.

Acquiring Ben Simmons

In a recent article, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report suggested a way on how the Celtics would be able to acquire Simmons without sacrificing Brown. To convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster, the Celtics could explore a "three-team framework" where they would be using Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III as their main trade chips.

"But a three-team framework, sending Smart and Williams and picks for another All-Star to reroute to Philly, would seem to be the one possible route for Boston to land Simmons without sacrificing Brown," Fischer wrote. "Philadelphia has similarly encouraged teams such as Minnesota and Indiana to acquire a player the Sixers value that would be equal to Simmons’ impact on the team’s title window, league sources told B/R."

Marcus Smart

It wouldn't be surprising if the Celtics decide to use Smart as a trade chip to land Simmons. He may be once considered as one of the most important players on the Celtics' roster, but plenty of things have changed in Boston. As Fischer noted, since last spring, Celtics' staffers were recognizing Smart's "displeasure" with the team after seeing his name surfacing on trade whispers.

Rumors surrounding Smart's future in Boston recently heated up after he criticized Tatum and Brown's game.

A No-Brainer

Sacrificing Smart to acquire Simmons should be a no-brainer for the Celtics. Simmons could fill the hole that Smart would be leaving on the Celtics, especially in terms of scoring, playmaking, and defending the perimeter. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

The potential arrival of Simmons would also help the Celtics solve their lack of passing in late games. If he improves his shooting and meshes well with Tatum and Brown, the Celtics could form a "Big Three" that could dominate the league for years.

