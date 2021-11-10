Madonna's 1995 VMAS Gucci Look & The Resurgence Of Tom Ford-Era Fashion

Madonna's iconic 1995 MTV Video Music Awards look continues to inspire. Twenty-six years after the Queen of Pop took the VMAS red carpet by storm in an unbuttoned blue shirt and sheer black bra by legendary Gucci designer Tom Ford, her outfit is being faithfully recreated by fans wanting to pay homage to the pop icon and to the reputed Italian maison in equal measure.
The timeless, bold look has recently been popping up on social media, with a few celebrities flawlessly emulating Madonna's memorable royal-blue satin moment, Fashionista is reporting. But that's not the only Ford-era Gucci creation that's seen a revival as of late. Read more below.