Madonna's 1995 VMAS Gucci Look & The Resurgence Of Tom Ford-Era Fashion

Proving that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Madonna's Gucci Fall 1995 look has re-emerged as a popular costume this Halloween. According to Fashionista, two different celebrities have replicated the vintage look for this year's holiday -- and the only spooky thing about it was how close they came to perfection.

While it's true that Madonna is unique and inimitable, both Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney and Vogue's Liana Satenstein did their best to copy her unforgettable outfit.

McSweeney's rendition was a perfect replica down to the hair, makeup, and Moonman statue. Check it out on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Satenstein's version was more laid-back and had some degree of improvisation. Click here to see the end result.