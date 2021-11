Professional dance Jenna Johnson was nervous going into Janet Jackson night on Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars.

After completing alongside the other remaining couples with her partner, JoJo Siwa, Johnson spoke to Yahoo Entertainment's Last Night Now for their weekly recap of the show.

As fans of the ABC dancing competition series may know, Johnson and Siwa made history when they made their dancing debut as the show's first ever same sex couple on the season 30 premiere in September.