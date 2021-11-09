Salma Hayek's 'Haunted House' Is Inhabited By Multiple Ghosts

Fans of the supernatural tuning into the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, November 8, enjoyed an episode after their own hearts when Salma Hayek came on. The 55-year-old Hollywood star, who is married to billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault, 59, made some truly incredible revelations about the couple's London home, disclosing it was "haunted."

Present in the audience, her daughter Valentina, 14, backed up her mom's story, confirming that she had seen the ghosts -- that's right, there's more than one!

The Eternals actress went on to detail what she's done to get rid of the unwanted ghosts, Hola! is reporting.

Read all about it below.