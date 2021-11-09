Josh Hawley's Masculinity Remarks Spark Controversy

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's speech at last week's National Conservatism Conference is continuing to generate controversy, mostly because the Republican's remarks centered on masculinity.

Speaking before a crowd of conservative activists, Hawley argued that men in the United States have been convinced by society -- especially the American left, as he put it -- that they are "the problem."

In response to this, he posited, men have turned to escapism and withdrawn from society, indulging in pornography and video games, instead of being upstanding citizens and raising families.