NBA Rumors: Lakers Should Trade Russell Westbrook For LeBron's Fifth Ring, Per 'Deadspin'

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_avec_les_Rockets_d%27Houston.jpg

JB Baruelo

The 2021 NBA offseason concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers successfully acquiring their third star on the trade market. A few days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the Lakers have agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and three future second-round picks.

On paper, the Lakers' "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis should have made the Lakers a better team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Struggling With Chemistry

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_2012_USA.jpg

Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers planned when the actual season started. In their first few games as teammates, Westbrook was noticeably struggling to make himself fit alongside James and Davis, making it hard for the Purple and Gold to consistently win games. Though the season has just begun, there are already growing calls around the league for the Lakers to move Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

According to Criss Partee of Deadspin, the Lakers should admit that they were wrong about trading for Westbrook and get rid of him as soon as possible.

Westbrook Needs To Leave

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_(5527907117).jpg

James may be the one who convinced the Lakers to bring Westbrook to Los Angeles but if he's serious about capturing another Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, Partee believes that they should strongly consider sending "Brodie" to another team.

"If James wants that fifth ring and Finals MVP, he’ll need to admit he was wrong about being able to win with anybody," Partee wrote. "It doesn’t seem remotely possible for James to win a title with how the Lakers are currently constructed. I know this will be tough to admit, but Westbrook will have to go if James plans on winning another ring in LA."

Trade Effect On Lakers

Adding one of the league's most ball-dominant players to their roster has undeniably affected the Lakers' offense in the 2021-22 NBA season. Sharing the floor with Westbrook has required James and Davis to sacrifice some ball touches and make certain adjustments with their game.

The Westbrook blockbuster trade could also be partially blamed for why the Lakers are currently ranked No. 18 in defensive efficiency, allowing 104.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. In the deal that sent Westbrook to Los Angeles, the Lakers lost some great defenders such as KCP, Kuzma, and Harrell.

Dream Trade Targets

As of now, the Lakers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to trade Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, if they decide to move Westbrook, it would only be in a deal that would enable them to land another All-Star caliber player that would complement James and Davis on the court.

Some of the dream trade targets for the Lakers in the potential deal involving Westbrook, including Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, and Bradley Beal of the Wizards.

Read Next

Football

NFL Rumors: Dolphins Should Replace Tua Tagovailoa With Deshaun Watson

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Rocks A Leggy Miniskirt After Bikini Show-Off

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Wows In Figure-Hugging Strapless Gucci Dress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sunkissed Sunbathe

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Celebrities

Olivia Jade Impresses Fans In Clingy Braless Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.