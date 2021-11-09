NBA Rumors: Lakers Should Trade Russell Westbrook For LeBron's Fifth Ring, Per 'Deadspin'

The 2021 NBA offseason concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers successfully acquiring their third star on the trade market. A few days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the Lakers have agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and three future second-round picks.

On paper, the Lakers' "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis should have made the Lakers a better team in the 2021-22 NBA season.